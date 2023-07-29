New Dinosaur Species Found and Identified in Thailand

There is a new dinosaur — or rather, a new old dinosaur — for people to study.

The fossil of an unknown species was found near Bangkok, Thailand, in 2012.

Researchers say it was one of the best-preserved fossils ever found in Southeast Asia.

Paleontologist Clint Boyd spoke with CBS News and said, “this specimen is fairly complete from the base of the neck to the base of the tail. It's got the legs, part of the skull and very importantly a very well-preserved hand, which doesn't happen very often in these animals.”

They’ve named the newly uncovered species Minimocursor, which is a big name for a small dinosaur.

Scientists believe the dinosaur was a plant-eater and stood about the size of a modern-day antelope.

The small dinosaur proves once again there’s a lot more to learn about the creatures that roamed Earth 150 million years ago.