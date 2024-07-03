New Book Claims Kennedy Family Has History of Degrading Women

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:53 PM PDT, July 3, 2024

Author Maureen Callahan examines one of the most infamous stories involving Marylin Monroe's reputed affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.

In her new bestseller, "Ask Not: The Kennedys And The Women They Destroyed," investigative journalist Maureen Callahan says the Kennedy family has a history of degrading and treating women poorly.

"The Kennedys remain a power center in American politics and it is up to the electorate, not just women, to ask themselves should people generationally who have abused women, left some for dead, and continue to abuse their power have a place in our politics and our culture," Callahan tells Inside Edition.

Callahan examines one of the most infamous stories involving Marylin Monroe's reputed affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, before she overdoed in 1962.

"Marylin is threatening to go public because she now has been disposed of by the Kennedy brothers. She has become inconvenient. Bobby shows up at her house in LA, he is heard on tape because the FBI and CIA are secretly bugging Marylin's house," Callahan says. "Hours later, she is found dead."

To read the prologue from the new Callahan's new book on the Kennedys, click here.

For more information and to purchase, "Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed," click here.

Related Stories

Teen Accused of Stabbing Beloved HS Student to Death Heading to Trial
Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by Another Passenger on Plane
Karen Read Lead Investigator Gets Vulgar With Woman After Mistrial
Watergate Reporter Carl Bernstein Speaks Out About Biden's Debate PerformancePolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest