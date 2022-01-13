A new documentary on A&E is looking into how the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader, came to be a psychopathic serial murderer who went on a 17-year reign of terror in Witchita, Kansas.

“I lived a normal life, yet I had a real dark mind,” Rader says in the documentary.

Forensic psychologist Katherine Ramslend talked to Rader by phone.

“I’ve been corresponding with Dennis Rader for over 10 years to try to understand what led him to become one of the most notorious serial killers in America,” Ramslend said. “Each serial killer has a unique set of factors that turns him or her into monsters.”

Ramslend points to Rader’s childhood, when he showed signs of sadistic behavior and began to trap and torture kittens — early signs that forecast his depraved future .

Rader, who's now 76, is serving 10 consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

