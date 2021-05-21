A railway conductor died Wednesday in New Hampshire after he was accidentally pinned between two rail cars, according to reports.

The man, identified as 61-year-old Dale Jenkins, was a Pan Am conductor at a plant for SubCom, an underwater fiberoptic cable company, The New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

The victim was found "conscious and breathing and actually on his cellphone" when officers arrived at the plant in Newington around 2:20 p.m., according to the outlet.

The company describes itself as a "leader in defining the undersea cable industry" that improves the "quality and efficiency of undersea data transmission," according to its website.

When officials asked how he got entangled, he responded that "he was between the cars and got pinned between the two" but he was unable to articulate exactly what happened, Police Chief Michael D. Bilodeau said.

He reported hip and abdominal pain when firefighters arrived.

"SubCom is aware there was an unfortunate accident in Newington yesterday involving a Pan Am Railways employee," a company spokesperson said in an email to Inside Edition Digital. "Although the accident did not occur on our property or involve our staff, our condolences are with the family."

As of now, police say the accident appears to be an "isolated" incident but officers are continuing to talk to other employees. There do not appear to be any drugs to alcohol used.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, the outlet reported.

Related Stories