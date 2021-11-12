Madison Behrmann loves typical 3-year-old things like Disney, playing with her brother, and helping her mom cook.

But is she ready for jury duty?

Her parents never considered it until Madison got a letter from the US District Court in New Jersey asking her to fill out a questionnaire for federal jury duty in Newark.

"She might be really good at it," her mother, Laura Behrmann, joked. "She'll need an adult to take her to the bathroom."

All kidding aside, Madison's mom was alarmed by the notice because it says that she was chosen from the voter registration rolls. That got Laura Behrmann thinking the worst.

"It's a mess! It's a total mess," she said. "We still have no idea, nor can anybody tell me how they got her name. Did somebody steal her identity? Did somebody vote in her name? Is somebody impersonating her out there, credit cards, take out a loan in her name?"

Ian Marlow, a cyber security expert, says kids are not immune to identity theft, and the crime can go unnoticed. "It may happen for years under your nose and massive damage being done by the time you found out," he noted.

He advises parents to pull their children's credit reports and freeze their credit if they suspect identity theft.

Madison's parents are taking steps to protect her credit and have filed a police report. But until they get answers, they can only hope someone hasn't been playing around with her future.

Related Stories