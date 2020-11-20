New Jersey Patrolman Rescues Dog From Balcony After Garage Catches Fire

Thanks to a quick-thinking New Jersey police officer, a terrified dog stuck in a burning home is now safe and sound. Patrolman Travis Sodon’s body camera was rolling when he leapt into action to rescue the 4-year-old Cockapoo named Archie, who was stuck on a balcony deck 15 feet up.

With no ladder available, Sodon moved some nearby scaffolding over to the deck and called for a chair to be able to reach the dog. He picked Archie up and passed it down to someone on the ground.

The dog’s owner, Gillian Elbroji, and her son Elias sent a big thank you to the officer when they spoke to him via Zoom from their home.

“We are forever grateful. He's a big part of our family, so we are so thankful to you,” Elbroji said.

“You're very welcome,” Sodon said. He added, “It warms my heart knowing that the dog's all doing good.”

Authorities say it was an electrical fire that started in the garage. The patrolman will soon be presented with an award for his courage.

