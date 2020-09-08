Helicopter Rescue of Over 200 Campers From California Wildfire Captured in Terrifying Video

Over the weekend, a nightmare situation unfolded in California, where a record heatwave and wildfires have devastated many areas. At least two million acres of land have burned, including a campground outside Fresno where families found themselves quickly surrounded by flames.

"We are completely trapped. There's fire on all sides, all around us," Jeremy Remmington said in a video captured of the terrifying moment. "We have no cell phone reception and supposedly there's nobody coming."

More than 200 campers were trapped near Mammoth Lake Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest. Remmington ushered his family, including his niece and nephew, onto their boat, but the heat was so intense, he believed all was lost.

"It was hard to breathe," Remmington told Inside Edition. "We couldn't see, and you got to remember we have two little kids with us. They're crying. We didn't think we were going to make it out alive."

Then, 11 hours later, a national guard helicopter arrived to rescue the stranded campers.

"Everyone was cheering, we were hugging. It was an amazing moment," Remmington said.

California's fire season coupled with record heat waves are devastating the state.

A gender reveal party involving exploding pyrotechnics is believed to have sparked a massive blaze that is still burning about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to fire officials.

