New Mariah Carey McDonald's Christmas Menu Is Giving Free Food to Everyone

Offbeat
Getty Images
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:23 AM PST, December 14, 2021

Customers who spend at least $1 on the McDonald’s app can get 12 days of free food.

Mariah Carey is dropping a McDonald’s menu that includes a lot of free food. Customers who spend at least $1 on the McDonald’s app can get 12 days of food off the Mariah Menu for free, including the classic cheeseburger, Big Macs, apple pies and more. 

"My menu drops today!" Carey tweeted. "I left you 12 days of presents in the McDonald's app."

The offer stands until Christmas Eve.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a press release. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true." 

The company started off Monday by saying, "If @MariahCarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac." 

Carey then retweeted saying, “You’re welcome.”

Customers can get a free Big Mac once a day now.

Related Stories

Mariah Carey Is Giving Us a New 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
How Mariah Carey's Classic 'All I Want For Christmas' Almost Didn't Happen
Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Extremely Uncomfortable' and Felt Forced to Announce Pregnancy on Ellen Show
Which Immunity-Boosting Foods You Can Eat to Help Stay HealthyHealth

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky
Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky
1

Indiana Woman Finds Old Family Photo Blown Nearly 130 Miles by Tornado That Ravaged Kentucky

Inspirational
Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side
Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side
2

Virginia Father and Son Doctor Duo Fight Cancer Side by Side

Inspirational
Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released
Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released
3

Upper East Siders Say 'Justice System Is Sad' After Man Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Them Is Released

Crime
Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'
Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'
4

Author and Spiritual Teacher Iyanla Vanzant on Missing Loved Ones During the Holidays: 'Make It a Celebration'

Human Interest
Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US
Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US
5

Arizona Fire Captain Creates Bulletproof Vests for Children as School Shootings Continue to Occur Across US

Human Interest