Mariah Carey is dropping a McDonald’s menu that includes a lot of free food. Customers who spend at least $1 on the McDonald’s app can get 12 days of food off the Mariah Menu for free, including the classic cheeseburger, Big Macs, apple pies and more.

"My menu drops today!" Carey tweeted. "I left you 12 days of presents in the McDonald's app."

The offer stands until Christmas Eve.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a press release. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

The company started off Monday by saying, "If @MariahCarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac."

Carey then retweeted saying, “You’re welcome.”

Customers can get a free Big Mac once a day now.

Related Stories