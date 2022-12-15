New Mexico Lands Another 'Out of This World Event' for UFO Lovers

parade featuring someone in alien costume in roller skates
2021 UFO FestivalUFO Festival
The Roswell Convention and Civic Center in Roswell, New Mexico, is hosting a 3-day UFOXPO event.

Roswell, NM, is already known for its annual UFO Festival but is adding another out-of-this-world event to their calendar, according to the convention center’s website.

UFOXPO is a celebrity mixer and film festival founded by Thom Reed, whose family was at the center of the Berkshire’s UFO incident, the first UFO incident officially inducted into US history, reported the according to UFO Park

It is only right that Roswell gets to host the affair since the city played an important role in establishing the historical accuracy of the event, reported the Roswell Daily Record.

The three-day event is set for March 10-12 and is expected to host 10 film screenings, 15 celebrity personalities, 9 film producers, 20 featured speakers, several vender tents, and many more fun events, the convention center site said. 

The event center hopes that the UFOXPO will complement their existing UFO Festival that brought in over $2.19 million dollars and 40,000-plus visitors, reported the Roswell Daily Record

