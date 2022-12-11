‘Spider Bots’ Aim to Clean and Fix Sewers in Japan

Spider-like robots could begin inspecting Japan’s sewer pipes in the not-too-distant future.

Japanese robotics startup Tmsuk announced last month that it has developed the SPD1 robot, made to carry out inspections of Japan’s aging sewage system as the industry grapples with a labor shortage.

CEO Yuji Kawakubo says that a severe labor shortage has made it difficult to inspect and maintain the system.

Kawakubo says many sewer pipes are near the end of their 50-year lifespan. But someone or something needs to inspect and maintain the system. So, wheeled bots are currently doing the job, but they can’t move across certain surfaces and areas.

At just over seven pounds, SPD1 is lighter than most bots that already do the job. It has a 360-degree camera system and eight legs, which allows it to move easier. SPD1 is still just a prototype but the company planning to put it on the market in the spring of 2024 for just under $44,000. The package would likely include three robots, a controller, and a screen to play back videos the device recorded.

For now, the bot can only inspect sewer pipes but developers hope it can be developed to carry out simple pipe repairs.

