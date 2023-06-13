New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott Reported Dead Turns Out to Be Very Much Alive

First Published: 1:03 PM PDT, June 13, 2023

A popular New Orleans chef who was reported missing over the weekend has been found alive after his family told local media he was dead, according to reports.

On Saturday, Demietriek Scott’s family reported the chef missing, police said.

His family later told multiple outlets including WWL his body had been found on the side of a bridge in the city's Ninth Ward on Monday morning. However, later that day, local news outlets reported Scott, 47, had been found alive and well, USA Today reported.

“I’ve been around,” Scott told WVUE after he showed up at his family’s home late Monday afternoon. “I essentially just needed some time for myself.”

Scott also spoke to WWL and said "Life kicked in, life caved in. Just needed time for me to sit around and think."

His family had reportedly grown worried because no one had been in contact with him since May 31 and his beloved food trailer had been left unattended for days, WWL reported.

Chef Scott also missed a major festival over the weekend where he was scheduled to cook, WWL reported.

When a body was found in an industrial area Monday morning, his daughter reportedly told a local news outlet that the remains were her dad's.

When local news crews went to Chef Scott’s home, he walked up to the house and stunned everyone confirming that he was alive, WAFB reported.

"Thank you everybody," Scott told WAFB. "I appreciate the love. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. I didn't think you all cared that much - just being real."

The body found Monday in New Orleans that was believed to be Scott will undergo an autopsy at the coroner's office, officials said. An official report was pending analysis of evidence, including fingerprints, the coroner’s office said.

