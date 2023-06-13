Texas Man Shot and Killed Woman After Calling Her Gay Slur: Reports

A 23-year-old Texas man allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman at a gas station after calling her a gay slur, according to reports.

In an affidavit obtained by KXAN, Akira Ross died after being shot by Bradley Stanford, who was charged with murder in her death.

Cops say prior to the shooting, a “verbal disturbance” occurred in the gas station parking lot in Cedar Park on June 8 between Stanford and Ross.

Cedar Park Chief of Police Oscar Rivera posted the news of the arrest on Facebook and wrote, “the male suspect drove off in his vehicle. Cedar Park PD developed information that the suspect fled to Ingleside. Cedar Park PD solicited our help along with Ingleside PD to confirm their information. After confirming his information, our Tactical Response Team went to Ave H in Ingleside & took Bradley Stanford (23) into custody.”

He is currently in jail on a murder charge and his bond has been set at $1 million.

A court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital does not have a lawyer listed for Stanford and he has not entered a plea. The court document says he will be undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Surveillance camera footage reportedly shows a Chevy Malibu, allegedly driven by Stanford, enter the gas station at 9:42 p.m. Stanford enters the store and comes out less than two minutes later. Police say he can be seen returning to his car, grabbing something from inside, and tucking it into the waistband of his shorts, Law and Crime reported.

Minutes later, a Nissan carrying Ross and her girlfriend pulled up to the gas station, Law and Crime reported.

Ross’ unnamed girlfriend, who witnessed the tragedy, reportedly said in the affidavit obtained by KXAN that when she and Ross arrived at the gas station, the couple got into a small argument over a pizza order in the parking lot. The argument, witnesses say, is believed to have caught the attention of Stanford, the affidavit reports.

Ross’ girlfriend went into the store, and Stanford began to speak to Ross, the affidavit says.

A witness told police it wasn’t clear what was said but Ross “began to get agitated,” police said.

Ross’ girlfriend reportedly told police that when Ross walked into the store, she said that Stanford was “waving his gun around” in the parking lot, leading the girlfriend to get a text telling the cashier to call the police from Ross, according to Law and Crime.

Ross then exited the store and had another exchange with Stanford, according to Law and Crime.

“Stanford walked over to Ross and was standing at the front of her car. Stanford then acted like he was going to walk back to his vehicle, but instead walked to the rear or Ross’s vehicle,” reads the affidavit obtained by KXAN. “[The witness] heard Stanford yell, ‘f—-t’ and fire three rounds. The male then ran towards his car and drove away.”

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders say they observed a Nissan at one of the pumps and next to the car they found Ross, who was “lying on her back in a pool of dark red blood,” according to KXAN.

Williamson County Emergency Medical Services arrived a short while later and at 10:05 p.m. pronounced Ross dead.

