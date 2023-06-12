A recent high school graduate was found dead in a Myrtle Beach hotel while there celebrating her graduation.

Horry County police responded to the report of a deceased woman in a hotel room on Wednesday, WMBF reported. The Horry County Coroner later identified the victim as Natalie Martin, according to the outlet.

Martin, 18, from Ohio, was reportedly in South Carolina for her senior trip when she was allegedly strangled by her ex-boyfriend Blake Linkous, 18, according to The Sun News.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WMBF, witness statements and evidence led investigators to believe that Linkous strangled Martin on Tuesday, causing her death.

A close friend of Martin told The Sun News that Maritn and Linkous had been in a romantic relationship for several years but broke up and decided to remain friends at the beginning of 2023.

Both Linkous and Martin graduated high school in May and were visiting Myrtle Beach for a senior trip together, The Sun News reported.

Police arrested Linkous on murder charges on Thursday and he is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.

