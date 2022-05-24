New York City Confirms Case of Monkeypox

A New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox, state health officials announced late Friday.

New York City public health officials originally said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox — a virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms — but since has confirmed that only one case was positive.

On Thursday, the first patient arrived at the hospital and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital before confirmation of their negative test. The second patient who tested positive is currently isolated and is being treated while awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control, according to a statement from the city health department.

These announcements came soon after clusters of the rare monkeypox virus emerged in Europe, following several cases in Canada.

News of this potential case came shortly after a man in Massachusetts was diagnosed with the disease on May 18, according to The New York Times.

According to the CBC, he had recently traveled to Canada, which is currently investigating more than 15 potential cases in and around Montreal.

According to the World Health Organization, about 80 cases have been identified globally and roughly 50 more suspected cases.

