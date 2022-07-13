If you live in the Big Apple, here's one more thing to freak out about: the dropping of the Big One.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stands firmly behind his decision to issue a public service announcement this week about what to do if a nuclear bomb should fall on the most populated city in America.

Calling it a "great idea," the mayor defended the office of Emergency Management's newly released video, saying it helps residents be "prepared" for any eventuality.

That left some city dwellers scratching their heads. Aren't COVID-19, spiraling inflation, war in Ukraine and food shortages enough to worry about?

And exactly how does one prepare for nuclear annihilation?

"I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry. We're going to always be proactive, not panic, but we're going to be prepared," he said.

According to the public service announcement, here's what New York City residents should do if the five boroughs suddenly go kaboom in a radioactive cloud.

Go inside. Shut doors and windows. Head to a basement if you have one, and stay tuned to media reports. Oh, and if you were outside, take off your clothes, take a shower and store your radioactive outerwear in a bag.

Christina Farrell, the city's emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video wasn't prompted by any specific threat. "There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” Farrell said Tuesday. “It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century."

The city's advice may send Baby Boomers into flashbacks from the 1960s and 70s, when Cold War-era schoolchildren dove under their desks in duck-and-cover drills.

“People have thanked us that we are approaching this topic," Farrell said.

