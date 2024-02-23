New York Conductor Discovers Bag Containing $30K on LIRR Train, Sets Out to Return Cash to Rightful Owner

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:42 AM PST, February 23, 2024

LIRR conductor Christopher Nocito was moving through the train he was helping oversee when he noticed a bag on a seat. He never could have imagined what was inside.

A New York train conductor made an amazing discovery inside a duffel bag found on the Long Island Rail Road, but what he did next was even more astounding.

LIRR conductor Christopher Nocito was moving through the train he was helping oversee when he noticed a bag on a seat. Nocito immediately began looking for something that would tell him who the bag belonged to, but first found something that gave him the shock of a lifetime. 

"I was looking for a wallet or some form of identification," he tells Inside Edition. "And I found some envelopes that contained a large amount of cash."

The bag contained $30,000 in crisp, hundred dollar bills neatly stacked in white envelopes. 

The owner of the bag simply forgot to take it with her when she got off the train. Amazingly, it rode the train by itself for over an hour. 

Nocito turned the bag over to police, who found contact information for the woman who left the bag on the train and returned the money to her. 

Nocito says he never once considered doing anything else with the cash, even though others may have hesitated to part with such a lump sum of money. 

"No. It was Thanksgiving Day," Nocito tells Inside Edition. "Passengers, customer service is the most important thing, so getting it back to them was my first instinct."

Related Stories 

Train Conductor Saves 3-Year-Old Boy From Tracks
Freight Train Conductor Credited With Saving Life of Homeless Man Lying on Tracks
Watch Train Conductor Lead Yale Glee Club in Christmas Carols
Heroic Train Conductor Saves 3-Year-Old Near Metro-North TrackHeroes

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime