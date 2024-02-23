A New York train conductor made an amazing discovery inside a duffel bag found on the Long Island Rail Road, but what he did next was even more astounding.

LIRR conductor Christopher Nocito was moving through the train he was helping oversee when he noticed a bag on a seat. Nocito immediately began looking for something that would tell him who the bag belonged to, but first found something that gave him the shock of a lifetime.

"I was looking for a wallet or some form of identification," he tells Inside Edition. "And I found some envelopes that contained a large amount of cash."

The bag contained $30,000 in crisp, hundred dollar bills neatly stacked in white envelopes.

The owner of the bag simply forgot to take it with her when she got off the train. Amazingly, it rode the train by itself for over an hour.

Nocito turned the bag over to police, who found contact information for the woman who left the bag on the train and returned the money to her.

Nocito says he never once considered doing anything else with the cash, even though others may have hesitated to part with such a lump sum of money.

"No. It was Thanksgiving Day," Nocito tells Inside Edition. "Passengers, customer service is the most important thing, so getting it back to them was my first instinct."