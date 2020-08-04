New York Coronavirus Patient With 'No Chance of Survival' Returns Home After Months on Ventilator in Hospital

A woman from Yonkers, New York who was told she didn’t have any chance of survival after spending months in a hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19 has finally returned home.

Gigi Martinez, 60, left the hospital Thursday after being admitted March 28. In early April she was placed on a ventilator and was given the grim diagnosis that she would not survive. Yet, Martinez kept fighting.

The mom of three worked as an administrator at a transitional housing program for homeless people when she got sick.

She was kept on a ventilator until early July and transferred to Dumont Rehabilitation Center, which she left on July 30.

"This is a miracle," Martinez told WPIX. “Three doctors told them to 'let me go,' but they kept fighting for me.”

As she battled the novel coronavirus, Martinez also developed kidney failure, sepsis and heart failure.

"The doctors gave her zero chances and told us to 'make arrangements,'" her daughter, Milagros Rivera, told PIX. "I never thought I'd lose my mom to this. We're a prayerful family. We FaceTimed every night and prayed with her."

Due to the fact that she suffered kidney failure, Martinez will be on dialysis for the rest of her life.

Her family gathered at her home for dinner when Martinez left the hospital. The deeply religious woman, who was born in Puerto Rico, said she will return to church when she feels better.

