How often do you take your rings off? People who leave their wedding and engagement rings or other jewelry on all the time should be wary because when they get stuck, sometimes they have to be sawed off.

New Yorker Nicole Amalfitano says she always takes her ring off when she goes to sleep, except one night. When she woke up, she found herself with a swollen finger.

“My mom was like using soap to try and get it off and because she kept pulling it, it was like, getting really red and inflamed and I was getting worried that I would no longer have a finger,” Amalfitano tells Inside Edition.

Amalfitano and her co-worker Julia Rakoff went to a jewelry store to see what they could do to help. Workers at the store tried spraying Windex on Amalfitano’s finger but they had no luck.

“I was worried because her finger was turning purple,” Rakoff says.

They then went to a fire station, where FDNY cut the ring off with a ring cutter.

People getting a ring stuck on their fingers happens more often than one would think.

William Wu, co-owner of Magnolia Jewelers in Manhattan, says he has had to cut more than 100 rings.

“We’ve had customers wear their class rings like over 15, 20 years and never taking it off. It just grows on you, you don’t notice it,” Wu says.

Wu recommends taking rings off at night and storing them in a jewelry box.