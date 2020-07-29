New York Grandma's Obituary Memorializes Her Hatred of Tom Brady

Carole Scarsella, of Lackawanna, New York died the way she lived – hating Tom Brady. So much so that her death notice, published in Sunday’s edition of the Buffalo News, proclaimed her disgust for the quarterback made famous by his 20-year stint in the New England Patriots in four simple words: "She HATED Tom Brady."

Scarsella, a grandmother of seven, died earlier this month.

“I miss her endlessly,” her granddaughter Aggie tweeted. “But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady.”

This is my grandma. I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of buffalo also share her deep rooted hatred of Tom Brady. https://t.co/MYEhkTahCl — aggie (@aggieisaunicorn) July 28, 2020

While the word “hated” was the only one spelled in all capital letters, readers were quick to notice other quirks, including that she “loved to smoke. She smoked millions of cigarettes,” and that she “had the biggest farm of all in Farmville.”

Outside of her passion for slot machines and Facebook games, she was also remembered for her love of reading, especially Stephen King's work, as well as her dedication to her community, including her role on the local school’s PTA and involvement in the Lackawanna Little League. She was also lauded for her ability to be all the parent her children needed, read the death notice, written by her daughter Norma Milholland.

"She was a mother, father, coach, mentor and friend," her obituary said.

Private funeral services were held with Scarsella's immediate family.

“Congrats to her family on a classic Buffalo sendoff,” the Buffalo News wrote.

