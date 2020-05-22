New York Man Allegedly Murders Father During Zoom Chat Full of Witnesses

There may be no shortage of witnesses in a case where a man allegedly stabbed his father to death while the dad was on a Zoom chat with multiple people. Dwight Powers was on the Zoom with about 20 people when his son, Thomas Scully-Powers allegedly began stabbing him on Thursday in Long Island, New York, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Several people on the Zoom chat called police after the attack. Scully-Powers, 32, fled the scene, but was later caught by authorities, police said. People who were on the Zoom chat told police they saw the father fall and then saw another person appear.

"Bed sheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bed sheets on the floor as if he was covering something up," an unidentified witness told WABC.

Police transported Scully-Powers to the hospital after his arrest because he’d jumped out of a window. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED STORIES

How First Ever Zoom Jury Trial Held by Texas Court Is Going

Dad Battling COVID-19 Watches Daughter's Birth on Zoom

Uber Uses Zoom App to Fire More Than 3,500 Workers Over COVID-19 Economic Woes