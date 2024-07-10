A mob lashed out against a man accused of stuffing a woman's body into a sleeping bag and leaving it on the street in Manhattan.

Police arrested 55-year-old Chad Irish.

People swarmed police officers as they rolled Irish in a gurney out of the building where he lives.

Some people surrounded the gurney and punched Irish as police wheeled him to a nearby ambulance.

As police loaded Irish into the ambulance, the victim's mother was heard crying out, "You killed my daughter. Please kill him."

The victim was Yazmeen Williams, 31. Her cause of death was said to be a bullet to the head.

Though the motive is not entirely clear, Irish and Williams had reportedly once lived together.

Irish was arrested after surveillance cameras showed him in a motorized wheelchair dragging the sleeping bag with the body inside to a street corner where he left it.

When the ambulance prepared to leave, police intervened as angry spectators pounded on the vehicle with their fists.

Irish faces charges of concealment of a corpse. The investigation is ongoing.