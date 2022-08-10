While at a town trash-transfer station in the Adirondacks, a 47-year-old man was killed when he was caught between a loading container and a trash compactor on Monday and died as a result, according to Syracuse local news.

State Police arrived in the early morning of Aug. 9 at the Long Lake Transfer Station, which handles the collection and disposal of waste and recycling materials, the outlet reported.

An investigation into the man’s death revealed that a container rolled into the trash compactor due to a cable snapping, according to Syracuse local news.

The man was standing nearby when it occurred and was pinned between the two, killing him, the outlet reported.

Officers told the local outlet that the man was found dead at the scene and died due to an “industrial accident”.

The investigation is still ongoing though no foul is expected to be found. The name of the victim has not yet been released, Syracuse local news reported.

