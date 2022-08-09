A 4-year-old child in Indiana was hit and killed on a state highway in a tragic accident after the little boy wandered off while his mother was sleeping, police said.

A motorist called 911 dispatch at 4:01 a.m. Monday saying he had hit a child on the road, according to a statement released by Indiana police.

The child was tragically pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. He has been identified as Braxton Freeze of Princeton.

Investigators said that the boy was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business when he left by himself while the adults were asleep.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, told police he was driving to work, his lights dimmed for oncoming traffic, when the child suddenly appeared, WHET reported.

According to 911 records viewed by the outlet, the emergency dispatcher walked the driver through CPR in an attempt to save the child’s life, but it was unsuccessful.

At the scene, the driver was questioned and submitted to an alcohol test, which the police told WHET was part of the standard routine. Police told WHET that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, though the investigation is still ongoing.

“I cannot imagine how he is doing right now," Chief Deputy Paul Kruse, of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, said of the driver. "And to say that anybody will go back to a normal life after experiencing something to tragic, his life will probably never be the same,” Kruse told WHET.

