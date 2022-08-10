Does a 2-year-old girl hold the key to solving her dad's gruesome murder?

Doting father and Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan was viciously ambushed in an upscale neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in February.

He was driving home with his daughter, Bexley, who was buckled up in her car seat, when cops say he stopped his vehicle to move a tire that was obstructing the road. That's when he was gunned down.

Police believe the tire was left in the middle of the street to lure him out of his car.

Bridegan's widow, Kirsten, says their daughter is struggling with what she saw.

“She remembers the sound of the gun shots. She often refers to them as “the boom — boom boom boom.” She remembers her dad being on the ground,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten shared a heartbreaking video captured on a security camera inside Bexley’s bedroom.

“I will protect Momma. Nobody could hurt you. I love you, and I really want you to stay here. Make sure bad guys don’t hurt you,” Bexley tells her mom.

“She says things like that often, and it breaks my heart as a mother that my own daughter, my 2-year-old, is trying to comfort me when she’s one of the biggest victims in this,” Kirsten said.



Questions have been raised in the media over whether Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, was somehow involved with his death. They had a contentious divorce and custody battle, but did reach a settlement before his death.

Police have not named anyone as a suspect.

When asked if she believes his ex-wife had something to do with it, Kirsten said, “I’m not comfortable saying, ‘Yes, definitely,’ unless there's evidence to back that up, but I believe her actions since his murder have been very suspicious and they don't sit well with me.”

Kirsten says Gardner-Fernandez asked her to return library books and give her a copy of the death certificate 12 days after Jared died.

Gardner-Fernandez says she "did not have anything to do with his murder."

Kirsten says she just hopes the person or persons responsible for her husband's murder are caught soon.

“Nobody is safe until they’re behind bars,” Kirsten said.

There's a $55,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

