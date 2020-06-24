New York Man Whose Body Was Found Bound and Burning Along Highway Was Shot to Death: Cops

The man whose naked body was found bound and lit on fire along a New York City highway died from an earlier gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police told the New York Daily News the victim was identified as 38-year-old Kevron Marshall, who lived in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx, just minutes from where his body was found.

Police and firefighters were originally alerted to the scene just after midnight June 15. Authorities originally believed the 911 call was for a trash fire, but instead found Marshall’s body on fire. His feet were bound and he was naked.

Despite having been found along the Hutchinson River Parkway near Exit 6, there was no car found near the body.

There have not yet been any arrests in connection to the case.

