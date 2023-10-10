Americans have always been told that if we “see something, say something,” and one New York resident did exactly that when he saw what he thought was an apartment on fire.

Kieran Murry was looking outside of his window when he thought he saw out-of-control flames in a Manhattan high-rise across the street.

“I used my smartphone to zoom in and it was unmistakably a fire and I was like, this is an emergency,” the photographer tells Inside Edition. “I called 911 and within minutes the streets were echoing with fire engines.”

Turns out what Murry thought were flames was a Yule log video being played on a big-screen TV, a cozy clip many people watch during the winter holidays. The TV’s display made the illusion all the more real from Murry’s window.

Murry learned the fire was not real when he left his apartment to check out the situation.

It was Ali Lyons' apartment.

“It was a rainy Saturday, and I had to work a little bit so I got my laptop, I made some tea, I put on some candles, and then the fireplace,” Lyons says.

Inside Edition brought Murry and Lyons together. Lyons shows Murry how she selected the video on her television.

Lyons learned that she probably should get some curtains.