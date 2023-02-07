New York School Administrator Stabbed While Protecting Middle School Student From Attack, Police Say

Crime
Brooklyn School
Intermediate School 383 Philippa Schuyler in Brooklyn, New York.Google Maps
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:38 PM PST, February 7, 2023

A New York school administrator was stabbed while trying to protect a student from being attacked, police say.

The 29-year-old man was cut on his left arm, according to the New York City Police Department.

The incident occurred in Brooklyn outside Intermediate School 383 Philippa Schuyler on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The injured man was treated at a nearby hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

The suspects ran and are still at large, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

