New York Subway Passenger Charged After Firing Gun at Would-Be Robber: Police
New York Mayor Eric Adams compared the incident to the movie “Death Wish.”
A New York subway passenger is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun at a would-be robber.
Video shows the man calmly taking a gun out of his bag and begin shooting. The scene happened at New York’s Times Square subway station. Police say the subway passenger with the gun saw a homeless man trying to rob a woman and he decided to take action.
Police say the man yelled, “leave her alone,” before firing twice.
The shooter fled, triggering a large manhunt.
“He sure looks very calm, pulls out a gun, fires two shots, calmly puts the gun back in a bag, and walks away. I mean it is weird,” NYC Transit president Richard Davey says.
New York Mayor Eric Adams compared the incident to the movie “Death Wish,” the iconic vigilante picture that resonated with Americans dealing with out-of-control crime during the 1970’s. In the movie, gun-toting Charson Bronson takes the law into his own hands when he gets robbed in a subway station.
Police captured the vigilante suspect at his job after he was recognized by someone who knew him.
He is 43-year-old John Rote and is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
