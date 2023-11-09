A Kentucky mother accused of killing her own children made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, appeared via a video feed from the Bullitt County Detention Center (BCDC) to be arraigned on two counts of murder one day after being accused of a brutal act of filicide that left her two sons, ages 6 and 9, dead.

She appeared indifferent and showed no emotion during the proceedings as the judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, assigned her a public defender, and set her bail at $2 million.

If released on bail, Lucas would also be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

A post-arrest complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital says that the individual who contacted 911 reported "there were two victims in the bedroom who are covered in blood and a gun was on the bed."

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the two children were still alive but in critical condition, and they were immediately rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, says the complaint.

Those efforts were not enough to save the boys however, who both succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the BCSO.

"We did all we could," Col. Alex Payne, the chief deputy with the BCSO, said during a news conference late Wednesday afternoon.

Payne also said that the father of one victim is deceased and that deputies had been unable to identify the father of the second victim.

Lucas was arrested shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, with jail records showing that she was booked into the BCDC at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The complaint says that a witness at the scene identified Lucas as the shooter.

Payne said on Wednesday that the investigation is still in the early stages and there is no known motive at this time.

Lucas' court-appointed attorney did not respond to a request for comment.