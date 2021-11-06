Meet Doug. Doug is what Colin and Donna Craig-Brown from New Zealand have named their enormous potato. Perhaps the world's biggest potato, or at least that's what the couple hopes to find out.

Colin Craig-Brown said they were simply weeding the garden when they found Doug.

"I got the fork in and jabbed it and hoicked it out of the ground and 'holy snapping turtle teeth, what's going on here?' And I was like 'what is it?'" he said.

"I said to Donna, 'no it's a potato' and she went 'no,' I said 'yeah it is.'"

The current Guinness record holder for the largest potato is an 11-pound spud from England. Doug weighs in at 17.4 pounds.

The Craig-Browns are waiting to hear if Doug will get the Guinness World Record certification. And while they wait, Doug is chilling in the freezer.

"If we have it confirmed, there will be a celebration," Donna said.

But Colin has other plans — making potato vodka. "Actually, I've been thinking," he said. "Since I'm a bit of a hobbyist homebrewer, I'm thinking about a special vodka."

For those wondering where the name Doug came from, it's because they "dug" him up.

