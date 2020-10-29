Newly Launched Bond App Lets You Hire a Bodyguard On Demand

Real estate agent Brenda Powers is part of a growing trend of everyday people who are hiring security guards through an app called Bond, which makes personal security as easy as ordering an Uber. Powers told Inside Edition that because she shows strangers homes regularly, she felt vulnerable.

“We make it as accessible and affordable as ordering dinner online,” CEO Doron Kempel told Inside Edition.

The bodyguards come from a range of backgrounds, including former Secret Service agents, police officers, and members of the military. The cost is $30 for 30 minutes.

Powers’ bodyguard is an ex-NYPD officer. He makes sure Powers is safe as she goes about her daily routine.

