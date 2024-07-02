Newlyweds honeymooning in Grenada are stuck in their hotel room after hurricane Beryl hit the Caribbean.

Alex and Emma Steinke, both 26, got married in Indiana. They flew 12 hours to Grenada for their honeymoon, just as the hurricane hit.

In preparation for the storm, the couple were advised to stay in the honeymoon suite. They shared their ordeal on social media.

"We are in a very sturdy structured building, Our only concern would be the windows in our room, but they're boarded up," Alex said in a video posted to social media.

Hurricane Beryl made impact with Grenada as a category-four storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. It is now a category-five storm.

"We did experience some water in our room. It was coming in through an outlet, so we took the TV off and unplugged everything," Emma said in a video posted on social media.

Alex and Emma are planning on flying home to Chicago on Saturday if the weather conditions allow the plane to take off.