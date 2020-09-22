NFL Coaches Hit With Massive Fines for Not Wearing Face Masks on Sidelines

Three top NFL coaches are facing huge fines for not wearing face masks on the sidelines. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio all chose to disregard the league’s coronavirus mask mandate and were each slapped with a $100,000 fine.

Their respective teams were also each fined $250,000, bringing the fine total to more than $1 million. Now the NFL is warning: "If there are further violations, the financial consequences will increase dramatically."

Airlines are also cracking down.

One Spirit Airlines passenger was told his stars and stripes gaiter cover up didn’t cut it in a tense exchange that was captured on video.

“It’s not legal according to the CDC,” a flight attendant told him.



In a statement, Spirit said, “Our flight attendants asked the guest in this video to double up his gaiter. When he refused, they offered him an ear-loop mask to place under his gaiter, and he refused that option, too.”

New Hampshire mom Rachel Davis is calling on American Airlines to relax their mask rules after she says she was kicked off a flight when she couldn't get her 2-year-old to wear a mask.

“They need to reevaluate these policies,” David told Inside Edition. “If they want to encourage people to fly, and if they allow people with toddlers, they've got to make these policies reasonable.”



In statement, American Airlines said, “To ensure the safety of our customers and team, American Airlines requires all persons 2 years and older to wear an appropriate face covering throughout the entirety of their journey. Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey. We’ve reached out to the family to learn more about their recent travel experience and to address their concerns.”

