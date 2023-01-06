NFL Player Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Into Buffalo Bills' Team Meeting as Game Ruled 'No Contest'

Sports
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin photographed at an August game.
Getty
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 12:02 PM PST, January 6, 2023

Medical staff believe his resuscitation on the field by CPR that was administered immediately following his collapse was crucial in his rapid recovery.

Not only is NFL player Damar Hamlin continuing to make strides in his recovery, the Buffalo Bills safety even called into team’s Friday meeting via FaceTime and told them, “love you boys,” the Buffalo Bills said on social media.

Physicians at the hospital where he is currently being treated were able to remove his breathing tube overnight, and say he is progressing “remarkably,” the team said.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” they said in a Twitter post.

A doctor treating Hamlin added, "It's not only that the lights are on. We know that he's home. It appears all the cylinders are firing within his brain.”

This follows a Thursday update stating Hamlin is awake, responsive and able to move his hands and feet. Because he was still using a breathing tube, Hamlin was able to communicate with family and hospital staff by writing on a clipboard.

The first thing he asked was whether his team won the game during which he collapsed, to which doctors responded, “You’ve won the game of life.”

Officially, the NFL announced Thursday that Bills-Bengals game that was paused and postponed following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest will not be resumed, and instead will be ruled a “no-contest.”

"This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.”

Medical staff believe his resuscitation on the field thanks to CPR that was administered immediately following his collapse was crucial in his rapid recovery.

