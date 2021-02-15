Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run in Long Island

Nicki Minaj's father died over the weekend after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to reports.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking when he was struck Friday by a driver around 6:15 p.m. in Mineola, Long Island where he lived, according to the Nassau County police. He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.

His death was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by several other media outlets, including the Associated Press.

Police are still looking for any witnesses to come forward.

Minaj, 38, has not commented to any media outlets regarding her father's death but a spokesperson and the police have both confirmed Maraj's identity, according to the music outlet, Billboard.

Minaj was born in Trinidad and later raised in Queens, New York.

