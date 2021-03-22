Nicki Minaj's mother is suing for $150 million after her Nicki's father, Robert, was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Long Island last month.

Robert Maraj, 64, was crossing the street in Mineola on Feb. 12 when a Volvo struck him. Maraj was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

The driver of the car turned himself in five days later. He was identified as 70-year-old Charles Polevich.

Police said Polevich told authorities that he had gotten out of his car to speak with Maraj before he drove off. He didn't call for help, police said.

The lawsuit was filed in Nassau County at the state Supreme Court earlier this month, Newsday reported. The suit alleges Polevich was reckless and careless when leaving Maraj at the scene of the accident.

"He was not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help," Maraj's attorney Ben Crump wrote on Instagram.

Marc C. Gann, the attorney representing Polvevich, wrote in a statement released to USA Today that the lawsuit was "not unexpected" but called the amount demanded to be "shocking."

He wrote that Polvevich “has expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family.”

Polevich has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence, the Associated Press reported. He is currently out on bail.

Minaj, who is originally from Queens, has not publicly commented on her father's death.

