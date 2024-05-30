The surviving sisters of Nicole Brown Simpson are speaking out 30 years after she and her friend, Ron Goldman, were found brutally murdered, to share new details about the abuse they say she suffered at the hands of O.J. Simpson.

Nicole's sisters, Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown, as well as her close friends, including Kris Jenner, Faye Resnick and Brian "Kato" Kaelin, shared their stories as part of a new Lifetime documentary, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson."

The sisters said that despite knowing Nicole was in an abusive marriage, they could not protect her, and that they are only now just learning new details about the ways in which O.J. Simpson abused her.

Nicole’s oldest sister, Denise Brown, gave emotional testimony about the abuse at O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in 1995, in which he was found not guilty. During an appearance on "CBS Mornings," Denise said she regrets not being able to protect Nicole while she was being hurt by her husband.

"There's tough things in this documentary and there's things that we learned about in the documentary that kind of took us like whoa. We were shocked about it, too," she said.

Nicole's sisters are now sharing their slain sister's diary entries that she wrote about O.J. In one entry, Nicole said O.J. beat her on their bed and "kept hitting me until police came." In another, she wrote he hit her off the sofa, and "beat me so bad."

Also in the documentary, Nicole's friend Faye Resnick said that O.J. would stalk her and that Nicole said she saw him hiding in the bushes.

Denise also detailed the time Nicole enlisted her to take photos of her bruises. "She said we had a fight and when I saw her, I said, oh my God, what happened? I said why are you with him?"

But it was those sorts of questions that Denise said she regrets asking and noted that at the time, she didn't know how to help protect her kid sister.

"I asked Nicole all of the wrong questions," she said. "I said, why why are you with him? Why why why? Those are the questions you don't want to ask a victim of domestic violence. You want to be supportive. You want to listen to them."

The four-part documentary, "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," premieres on June 1 on Lifetime.