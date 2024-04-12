O.J. Simpson spent his final days at his Las Vegas home. It has been revealed that the friends and family of the former football star and convicted felon went to great lengths to keep his health condition a secret.

Simpson insisted that everyone who came to say their goodbyes “surrender their phones” and sign a non-disclosure agreement. A hospice bed had been brought into his master bedroom and he reportedly could no longer get in and out of it by himself.

When Simpson died, Sydney and Justin, his children with Nicole Brown Simpson, and Jason and Arnelle, his children from his first marriage, were by his side.

Sydney and Justin were 8 and 5 years old when their mother was murdered.

After Simpson was found not guilty at his murder trial, the children lived with him at his mansion in Brentwood, California. But, when he was found liable in civil court for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her Ron Goldman, Simpson was ordered to pay $33 million in damages to their families and was forced to sell the $4 million mansion. It was demolished by the new owner.

The former NFL player was forced to hand over items of value he owned, including his Heisman trophy.

Simpson’s debt, with interest, sits at $114 million.

Attorney John Q Kelly represented the Browns.

“The only funds that were recovered were about a million and a half bucks. In auction, we sold off O.J.’s belongings, and that didn’t even cover litigation expenses,” Kelly says.

Sydney, now 38, and Justin, now 35, settled in Florida, and both work in real estate. Sydney added her mother's last name to hers and now goes by Sydney Simpson Brown.

Simpson’s friends are now mourning him at his favorite bar.

Ashley Meyers says Grape Street in Las Vegas was Simpson’s second home.

“Every Sunday I was with him watching football,” Meyers says. “There’s nothing that you could say to him that would ever faze him, and there was a lot of obvious negative comments. He always handled it in a very kind and gracious way.

Owner of Grape Street John McKibben says Simpson knew he was going to die. “I think he was kind of saying he wanted to say that goodbye,” McKibben tells Inside Edition.

Simpson posted upbeat videos on social media last year revealing that he smoked marijuana to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy. And he denied that he was dying.