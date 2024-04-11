A popular TV chef unexpectedly left his family, his wife says.

Charles Withers, 29, was a contestant on the popular Food Networks show “Chopped.” He was married with a daughter and a baby on the way.

Suddenly, one day, his wife Ashley said, she was “ghosted.” Her husband disappeared from their Massachusetts home without a word.

“He flipped my world upside down,” Ashley said.

Ashley set out to find her husband, so she turned to the popular Facebook page, Are We Dating The Same Guy?

“I’m really about to test the power of Facebook with this one,” Ashley wrote to the page. “When I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn’t the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace.”

Other women went to work to track him down.

Citizen sleuth Jay Megan Sushka solved the mystery. She has helped women in similar situations. She was inundated with clues from other women.

“It started out with a couple dozen women telling me that they had seen him on dating apps in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Sushka tells Inside Edition.

A video of Withers showed up on Instagram. It appeared the chef had started a new life as personal chef for TV producer Taylor Sheridan of the popular show “Yellowstone.” A clip showing Withers pouring a drink was recorded by Sheridan’s wife, Nicole, at their ranch in Texas.

“From there it was just confirmation that we knew exactly where he was and who he was working for,” Sushka says.

The search for Withers took a total of 24 hours.

“A network of women helping another woman who was wronged by somebody,” Sushka says.