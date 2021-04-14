Nike is doing its part to save the planet and asking its customers for help. So if you’ve got a pair of Vapormaxers, Airmax or Reacts, you may want to get them.

On Monday, the Oregon-based company announced its new initiative, which involves refurbishing gently worn shoes that will then be resold “at a value for consumers” at select Nike stores, in an effort to reduce consumer waste. To qualify for refurbishment, the sneakers need to be returned to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase, CNBC reported.

The discounted price is determined based on the type and condition of the footwear. The shoes will be displayed in a special section of the store.

So far, eight Nike stores in the United States are currently selling the refurbished shoes, CNN reported.

“Up to fifteen U.S.-based stores will carry Nike Refurbished footwear by the end of April 2021, with plans to integrate more of this product at additional U.S.-based stores in the coming year,” Nike said in a statement, CNBC reported.

The company said it's aiming for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. It also wants to increase the amount of waste from its finished products that can be refurbished, recycled or donated by 10 times in that period, according to CNN.

Nike is joining companies like Adidas and Allbirds, which are creating a high-performance sneaker with the lowest possible carbon footprint, CNN said.

The company said an assortment of men's and women's shoes will be part of the program. Kids' footwear will be added by the summer, a report said.

For those sneakers that are too beat up to be refurbished and resold — the beat-up ones you’ve worn to every concert — they can still be donated or just converted into recycled material, according to the sportswear giant.

