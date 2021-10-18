Over three years after 17 students and staff were shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school, the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, informed the court of his intent to plead guilty.

“It is our intent to enter a change of pleas to all charges,” his defense attorney David Wheeler said.

Cruz’s attorney told the court that his client wants to accept responsibility for the 17 lives he took on Valentine’s Day 2018, when prosecutors say he walked into Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and began shooting.

The news of the change-of-plea was announced during a hearing for a different crime, where Cruz pleaded guilty to attacking a guard at the jail where he was being held months after the shooting.

The now 23-year-old Cruz was to face 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder at trial.

He would also face the death penalty if convicted, something his lawyer said he was hoping to avoid by pleading guilty.

Cruz will be able to enter that guilty plea at a hearing this week.

