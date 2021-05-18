North Carolina Cops Who Fatally Shot Black Motorist Were ‘Justified’ and Won’t Be Charged, DA Says | Inside Edition

North Carolina Cops Who Fatally Shot Black Motorist Were ‘Justified’ and Won’t Be Charged, DA Says

News
Bodycam
Bodycam
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:15 PM PDT, May 18, 2021

District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that no officers would be charged in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month.

North Carolina deputies were “justified” when they shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black motorist, while trying to arrest him as he fled by car last month, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday. 

No police will be charged in Brown’s death, Womble said.

The news came as portions of the bodycam footage from the incident were released to the public. The video shows Brown trying to escape in his car as police closed in to arrest him. Cops fired 14 times, striking Brown in the head.

“This decision was based on the facts, the evidence and the law, and not on public opinion,” Womble said.

He said the video clearly showed that Brown was using his car as a weapon.

“You're not allowed to drive over police officers...When you employ a car in a manner that puts officers lives in danger, that is a threat. I don't care what direction you're going in —  forward, backward, sideways. I don’t care if you're stationary,” Womble said.

Brown was being investigated as a suspected drug dealer. Doorbell cam footage shows the SWAT team turning up at his Elizabeth City home to arrest him after undercover cops made drug buys. 

His death on April 21 — days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s murder — caused uproar. 

At his funeral, his coffin was carried in a carriage pulled by two white horses. Doves were released at his graveside. Brown’s family hired lawyer Ben Crump, who also represented Floyd’s family.

“It was a kill shot to the back of the head,” Crump said. 

Inside Edition showed the bodycam video to former LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey. 

“We don’t execute people because they’re bad actors. And why is it that these officers — perception is always fear and the likelihood of grave bodily harm if a Black suspect gets away, but we see them take armed white men in custody — how without incident?” Dorsey said. 

Brown’s family has called his death an execution. Now, the situation remains tense following the release of the video.

Related Stories

Chicago's Top Prosecutor Apologizes for Court Statement Saying 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Was Holding Gun
Federal Grand Jury Indicts 4 Ex-Cops in George Floyd Arrest and Death
George Floyd's Girlfriend Speaks on Their Relationship During Testimony
What We Know About the Shooting Death of Ma'Khia Bryant So FarNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot
Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot
1

Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré Plot

Politics
Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident
Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident
2

Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 Incident

Crime
Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It
Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It
3

Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered It

Offbeat
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him
4

Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save Him

News
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say
5

Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops Say

Crime