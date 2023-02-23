A North Carolina couple said "I do" with a wedding to remember, followed by a night they hope to soon forget.

The bride and groom were in the elevator heading from their reception to the afterparty on the 16th floor of their hotel when their perfect day came to a screeching halt.

And that is how Victoria and Panav Jha came to spend their first night as a married couple in an elevator.

"It was a two-way elevator and both the front door and the back door just started to open, and all you can see is just like concrete wall in front of me," Panav tells Inside Edition.

He says that he realized things really were "not good" when he could touch the concrete, confirming the two were trapped in the elevator.

A rescue operation soon was underway, with over a dozen firefighters taking three hours to get the newlyweds off the elevator.

In the end, the couple's wedding cheer helped them cope with a night spent trapped mid-air.

"It's my wedding night, and there's no one else I'd rather be than stuck in an elevator with than my husband," says Victoria. "I would do it all over again."

Here's hoping the two have a long, happy marriage - and never have to do that all over again.

