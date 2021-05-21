Family and friends are desperately searching for a North Carolina mother of three, described as “loving, caring and involved parent,” who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, officials said.

Ashley Faye Scott left her home in Pinnacle, N.C, for a doctor’s appointment but never arrived, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was traveling in a white 2005 Nissan Frontier with license number FLH-574 and VIN number 1N6AD07U55C465913, which is also missing, according to authorities, Fox8 News reported.

Ashley’s husband, Chris Scott, told WX11 12 News that the last time he spoke to his wife was over a video message because he said her phone was broken and that she was going to the doctor, he said.

“When I realized about 5 p.m. that she wasn’t home, I started panicking and at 6 pm. I called the sheriff’s department and started a report with them,” Chris said. “We love her. We miss her.”

Amy Motz-Myers, a friend of Ashley’s, told WX11 12 News that she’s been distraught over her disappearance.

“She’s an excellent mother. We want her home. We know how much her kids are missing her,” she said.

On Thursday, friends and other members of the community gathered at the Double Creek Volunteer Fire Department to help in the search.

Captain Don Johnson of the Stokes County Sherriff’s Office said the investigation so far led investigators to believe she was not in the area but that she was ok, WX11 reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, she remained a missing person.

Ashley is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Scott told police that his wife was wearing black shorts and a black tank top the last time he saw her. He sent out a plea for her safe return.

“Ashley no matter what it is I just want to know you’re safe. Come home, contact someone and let us know you’re safe. Right now – it’s about your safety."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787.

