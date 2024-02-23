Nursing Student Found Dead on Georgia Campus Has Been Identified, Police Suspect Foul Play

A 22-year-old nursing student was found dead on the University of Georgia campus after a friend reported her missing, police said.

A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who went for a jog Thursday and never came back, police said.

The Athens-Clarke County Coroner's office released the woman's identity Friday. She had been reported missing the day before by worried friends who said she went for a run that morning but had not returned.

Police discovered her body on a campus wooded trail, with visible injuries, they said Thursday. Her death is consided a crime and she was likely the victim of foul play, authorities said.

She was a student at Augusta University’s nursing school campus in Athens, and had previously attended the nearby University of Georgia, officials said.

A preliminary autopsy is scheduled for Friday. A cause of death has not been released.

“We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime,” university officials said Thursday.

A letter was also sent to students at the nursing school.

“It is with deepest sorrow that I share with you the news that one of our students at our College of Nursing campus at Athens has passed away,” said Augusta University President Brooks Keel.

Both campuses were closed Friday as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Georgia Police Department at 706-542-2200.

