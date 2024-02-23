A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who went for a jog Thursday and never came back, police said.

The Athens-Clarke County Coroner's office released the woman's identity Friday. She had been reported missing the day before by worried friends who said she went for a run that morning but had not returned.

Police discovered her body on a campus wooded trail, with visible injuries, they said Thursday. Her death is consided a crime and she was likely the victim of foul play, authorities said.

She was a student at Augusta University’s nursing school campus in Athens, and had previously attended the nearby University of Georgia, officials said.

A preliminary autopsy is scheduled for Friday. A cause of death has not been released.