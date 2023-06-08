An arrest has been made in the shooting at a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday evening that left two people dead, and five others wounded.

Now, during the height of graduation season, around the country schools are beefing up security before handing out diplomas.

The heightened security comes as 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, who only moments earlier received his diploma in Richmond, was shot to death. His stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, was also killed.

In the mad scramble to escape, Jackson’s younger sister was hit by a car. She's recovering from her injuries.

The school superintendent was still wearing his gown when he somberly spoke in the aftermath saying, "I beg of the entire community to stop. To just stop.”

The mayor took a deep breath before speaking, saying, "is nothing sacred any longer, is nothing sacred any longer?

All public schools in Richmond were closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution and the rest of this week's graduations were canceled.

A suspect, Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bail, interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference, according to CNN.

Pollard had an ongoing dispute with Jackson, and it was a targeted attack, Edwards said. Further charges are pending, he added.

Pollard has not yet entered a plea.

He has not yet hired an attorney and is due back in court June 21, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

