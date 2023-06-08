Student and His Stepdad Killed at Virginia Graduation in What Cops Call a Targeted Attack

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:25 AM PDT, June 8, 2023

A suspect, Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bail, interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference, according to CNN.

An arrest has been made in the shooting at a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday evening that left two people dead, and five others wounded. 

Now, during the height of graduation season, around the country schools are beefing up security before handing out diplomas.

The heightened security comes as 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, who only moments earlier received his diploma in Richmond, was shot to death.  His stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, was also killed.  

In the mad scramble to escape, Jackson’s younger sister was hit by a car. She's recovering from her injuries.

The school superintendent was still wearing his gown when he somberly spoke in the aftermath saying, "I beg of the entire community to stop. To just stop.”

The mayor took a deep breath before speaking, saying, "is nothing sacred any longer, is nothing sacred any longer?

All public schools in Richmond were closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution and the rest of this week's graduations were canceled.

A suspect, Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bail, interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference, according to CNN.

Pollard had an ongoing dispute with Jackson, and it was a targeted attack, Edwards said. Further charges are pending, he added.

Pollard has not yet entered a plea.

He has not yet hired an attorney and is due back in court June 21, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

Related Stories

California Teen Killed in Car Crash After Her Boyfriend's Graduation
2 People Shot at Cemetery During Funeral of 10-Year-Old Murder Victim
Arrest Made in Case of NH Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead
Trial Begins for Ex-Parkland School Cop Scot Peterson Who Failed to Stop ShooterCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway
Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway
1

Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway

Crime
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions
2

Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions

Investigative
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas
3

New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas

News
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K
4

Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K

Crime
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death
5

White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death

Crime