Cops say an arrest has been made just after police in New Hampshire released an image of a tattoo that belonged to a Jane Doe who they say was found dead on the side of a highway Monday.

New Hampshire State Police identified the woman as Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker.

State Police said an autopsy concluded Maiorano’s cause of death was blunt impact head injuries, adding that "the manner of death is inconclusive, pending investigation."

On Tuesday, following the release of her tattoo which was on the small of her back, cops arrested Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, also of Henniker, according to WHAM.

Hanley is facing charges of conduct after an accident, breach of bail, and stalking in connection with her death, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The Merrimack Superior Court tells Inside Edition Digital that Hanley has not yet entered a plea and has been assigned a public defender, however, a specific lawyer has not been given his case yet.

It remains unclear if Hanley and the victim knew each other.

"The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public," state police said in a statement Wednesday. "New Hampshire State Police would like to extend their appreciation to the media, members of the public, and partner agencies and organizations that assisted with making the identification possible."

