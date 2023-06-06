Police in New Hampshire are asking the public for help after an unidentified woman was found dead on the side of a highway early Monday.

State Troopers responding to a report of a person lying on the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton just before 12:15 a.m. New Hampshire State Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

The woman’s cause of death was blunt impact head injuries, according to the medical examiner, Boston 25 reported.

Authorities said the manner of death is still being investigated.

The New Hampshire State Police released the image on social media of a tattoo the Jane Doe had on her body in hopes of the identifying the individual.





The tattoo featured a feather that was disintegrating and turning into black birds.

Authorities described the woman is described as white, 5-foot-1, about 110 pounds, between 18-30 years of age, with fair skin, strawberry-blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police also said that her finger and toenails were painted neon green.

Anyone who spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway between 11:25 p.m. Sunday and 12:15 a.m. Monday is urged to contact state police at 603-628-8477.

State police said additional information would be released as it becomes available as an investigation remains ongoing.

Related Stories