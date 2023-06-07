A car crash after a graduation ceremony in California left one teen dead and two others severely injured.

A vehicle with three teenage occupants was allegedly sideswiped by a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man that ran a red light at the intersection, according to KTLA.

The impact of the crash caused the man's vehicle to flip over and two teens in the other vehicle were severely injured and one was pronounced dead on scene, KTLA reported.

Giovanna Rizzo, 17, succumbed to her injuries shortly after the crash, according to the Riverside County Sheriff.

The two other teens, Gavin Hooper and his sister Landis Hooper, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to KTLA.

According to the GoFundMe set up by the siblings' family, Gavin, Rizzo’s boyfriend, sustained cuts, bruises, and a fractured hand while Landis is in a coma due to a severe brain injury.

Rizzo’s family has set up a GoFundMe to collect donations to the Kids Court & Counseling Center in Rizzo's honor.

“100% of your donation will go to a child/teen that has experienced trauma such as child abuse, sexual abuse/ sexual assault, and/or other violence,” read the fundraising page. “They will receive free therapy and support from licensed therapists as part of Gia's legacy.”

No arrest has been made in the incident yet as the investigation is still ongoing, according to ABC 7.

“Obviously, our investigation will determine what level this will reach, if it will be gross vehicle manslaughter if there's reckless driving or other circumstances that could dictate as far as the case," said California Highway Patrol Officer Luis Godinez.

