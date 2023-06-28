New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that protects doctors who prescribe and send abortion pills to women who live in states where the medical procedure is banned.

“We are witnessing a shameful regression of women’s rights in this country as abortion access is restricted in states across the nation,” Hochul said in a statement released on Friday. "In New York, we remain committed to ensuring abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal.”

The law is designed to shield state physicians who use telehealth systems, which allow out-of-state patients to receive medical care from New York providers. The new legislation allows women to receive medication abortions in states where the procedure is prohibited.

The New York law could allow more patients nationwide to end pregnancies without having to incur the costs of traveling to another state where the practice is legal.

Similar legislation has been passed by Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont and Colorado since the reversal last year of Roe v. Wade, which had made abortion a constitutional right.

Some 14 states have passed strict prohibitions against abortion since the high court overturned the landmark 1973 case.

“You want to prosecute, penalize, sue one of our health care providers?” Hochul said. "Well, we’re not going to help you.

“You can continue hell bent down your path on continuing this radical behavior,” the governor said. “But we will be just as hell bent on stopping you. This is New York.”